WW International plummets to seven-month low after guidance stunner
Aug. 11, 2021 9:39 AM ETWW International, Inc. (WW)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Jefferies lowers WW International (WW -26.0%) to a Hold rating from Buy after taking in the Q2 earnings report.
- The firm says WW's Q2 member counts were in range, but has its confidence shaken up due to WW's lowered outlook. The previous assumptions on WW for members are pulled back and the model is push out by 12 months based on the new growth trajectory.
- Analyst Stephanie Wissink: "Management’s prior guide of a counter-seasonal pattern to member growth proved ambitious and the reset is more significant than we would have expected. Rationale was tied to industry trends, but we struggle to find similar weakening patterns among other wellness goods and services."
- Jefferies slashes its price target to $30 from $41. Elsewhere on Wall Street, Truist Securities clips its PT to $26 from $28 and Morgan Stanley drops its PT to $31 from $34.
- WW International (NASDAQ:WW) trades at its lowest level since January following the guidance misfire.