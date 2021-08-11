Small Business Development Group to acquire Appraisal 3000
Aug. 11, 2021 9:40 AM ETSBDGBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Small Business Development Group (OTCPK:SBDG) to acquire Appraisal 3000, a California based real estate appraisal company, to expand Appraisal 3000’s presence nationally.
- Company’s plan is to build its portfolio with industry centric verticals.
- This is the first step in the development of a vertical in real estate holdings for SBDG.
- “I'm so excited and enthusiastic about joining forces with SBDG. With the SBDG team backing Appraisal 3000, my dream of expansion and growth of our company nationwide is now right in front of us. We are ready to put the work in and venture into new markets, and we have already begun reaching out to those who can assist us in the journey ”, said Robert Lilley, Founder and CEO of Appraisal 3000.