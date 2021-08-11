Kansas City Southern is said likely to delay vote until after STB ruling
Aug. 11, 2021 9:42 AM ETCanadian National Railway Company (CNI), CPBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) is likely to delay its vote on the Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) bid until after the U.S. railroad regulator makes a decision on the voting trust, according to CNBC's David Faber, who cited people close to KSU.
- Yesterday the Surface Transportation Board said it would make a decision on the voting trust in the transaction no later than Aug. 31. Kansas City Southern's vote on the Canadian National deal is set for Aug. 19.
- Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) confirmed yesterday it raised its bid for Kansas City Southern (KSU) to $300/share.
- Influential proxy voting service ISS recommended in recent days that Kansas City Southern (KSU) holders vote for Canadian National (CNI) takeover.
- The consensus view is that the Surface Transportation Board will reject the voting trust, UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz said in a report earlier this week, which is similar to a survey conducted by Seeking Alpha earlier this month.