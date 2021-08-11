Impossible Foods will sell meatless sausages in grocery stores
Aug. 11, 2021 9:46 AM ETImpossible Foods (IMPF)By: SA News Team
- Impossible Foods (IMPF) will begin selling its meatless sausage in grocery stores across the United States starting today.
- Kroger (KR +0.0%), Albertsons (ACI -3.0%), and Safeway are some of the stores that will be selling the Impossible Sausage.
- The company launched the product in Burger King (QSR -0.1%) and Starbucks (SBUX +0.5%) restaurants last June.
- The plant-based sausages have 30% fewer calories and 47% less fat content than pork sausages. They also require 79% less water and 41% less land to make.
- The Impossible Sausage will cost approximately 25% to 35% more than meat sausages.
- Competitor Beyond Meat (BYND -1.0%) already sells a sausage alternative and receives over three-quarters of its revenue from grocery stores.
- Impossible Foods has raised $1.5B from investors and plans to go public in the next 12 months at a valuation of $10B or more.