Chardan NexTech Acquisition prices upsized $110M IPO

Aug. 11, 2021 9:50 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Chardan NexTech Acquisition priced its upsized 11M units IPO at $10/unit; units are expected to be listed on Nasdaq and trade under the symbol, "CNTQU"; trading starts today.
  • Each unit consists of one share and three-quarters of one redeemable warrant; warrant holder entitled to purchase one share at $11.5/share.
  • Offer is expected to close on Aug.13.
  • The company is led by Chairman Kerry Propper, the co-founder and Chairman Chardan, and co-founder and managing partner of ATW Partners.
  • Chardan plans to target disruptive technology businesses operating within the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.
