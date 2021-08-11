Chardan NexTech Acquisition prices upsized $110M IPO
Aug. 11, 2021 9:50 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Chardan NexTech Acquisition priced its upsized 11M units IPO at $10/unit; units are expected to be listed on Nasdaq and trade under the symbol, "CNTQU"; trading starts today.
- Each unit consists of one share and three-quarters of one redeemable warrant; warrant holder entitled to purchase one share at $11.5/share.
- Offer is expected to close on Aug.13.
- The company is led by Chairman Kerry Propper, the co-founder and Chairman Chardan, and co-founder and managing partner of ATW Partners.
- Chardan plans to target disruptive technology businesses operating within the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.