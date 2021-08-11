Verizon expands 5G home, wireless offerings to six cities
Aug. 11, 2021 9:54 AM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Verizon (VZ +0.4%) is continuing to expand its 5G offerings for home and wireless, bringing its 5G Home and 5G Ultra Wideband services to customers in Austin, Texas, and Gresham, Ore.
- It's also expanded 5G Home in Albuquerque, N.M.; Little Rock, Ark.; and Nashville, Tenn. And it's added 5G Ultra Wideband to Birmingham, Ala.
- The moves bring 5G Ultra Wideband to parts of 78 cities overall, while 5G Home is now available in parts of 52 cities.