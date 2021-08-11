Verizon expands 5G home, wireless offerings to six cities

Aug. 11, 2021 9:54 AM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images News

  • Verizon (VZ +0.4%) is continuing to expand its 5G offerings for home and wireless, bringing its 5G Home and 5G Ultra Wideband services to customers in Austin, Texas, and Gresham, Ore.
  • It's also expanded 5G Home in Albuquerque, N.M.; Little Rock, Ark.; and Nashville, Tenn. And it's added 5G Ultra Wideband to Birmingham, Ala.
  • The moves bring 5G Ultra Wideband to parts of 78 cities overall, while 5G Home is now available in parts of 52 cities.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.