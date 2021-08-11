TPB Acquisition prices 17.5M units IPO; trading starts today
Aug. 11, 2021 9:56 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- TPB Acquisition priced its 17.5M units IPO at $10/unit; units are expected to commence trading on Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "TPBAU".
- Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant; warrant holder entitled to purchase one share at $11.5/share.
- The company plans to focus its search on the agriculture, food, biomanufacturing, human health and life sciences sectors, where its management team has extensive experience.
- Offer is expected to close on or about Aug.13.