TPB Acquisition prices 17.5M units IPO; trading starts today

Aug. 11, 2021 9:56 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • TPB Acquisition priced its 17.5M units IPO at $10/unit; units are expected to commence trading on Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "TPBAU".
  • Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant; warrant holder entitled to purchase one share at $11.5/share.
  • The company plans to focus its search on the agriculture, food, biomanufacturing, human health and life sciences sectors, where its management team has extensive experience.
  • Offer is expected to close on or about Aug.13.
