10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II prices $200M IPO
Aug. 11, 2021 10:03 AM ETBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (VCXAU), the second special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) established by 10X Capital, has priced at initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at $10.00/unit, with expected gross proceeds of $200M.
- Each unit comprises one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant can be exercised to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50/share.
- Underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 units to cover over-allotments, if any.
- The units will start trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "VCXAU" from August 11, 2021. The Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "VCXA" and "VCXAW," respectively.
- 10X Capital's previous SPAC 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. ("10X I") recently completed its merger with electric vehicle technology company REE Automotive.