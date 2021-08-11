Dorman Products announces new products and after-market exclusives
- Dorman Products (DORM +1.3%) announces the release of 571 new replacement auto parts, including 60 aftermarket-first solutions, giving repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix a wide range of cars and trucks.
- Aftermarket-first Dorman OE FIX braided stainless steel flexible fuel lines for more than 2M GM trucks add to growing category of time-saving innovations.
- Active grille shutter assembly for Ford trucks extends fast-growing line for later model vehicles.
- Other exclusives include LED turn signals for Dodge Ram trucks, third brake lights for Dodge and Toyota vehicles, and an upgraded OE FIX windshield washer fluid cap for 14 million GM vehicles.
- Aftermarket-exclusive side mirror turn signals with LED lights for over 1M Dodge Ram trucks.
- Aftermarket-exclusive third brake lights for millions of Dodge and Toyota vehicles.