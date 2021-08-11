FleetCor stock drops 5% as FTC renews suit on hidden fuel card fees
- FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) stock drops 4.6% after the Federal Trade Commission files a new complaint to keep its case against the fuel card marketer and CEO Ronald Clarke going.
- The FTC sued FleetCor (FLT) in December 2019 for charging hidden fees an making false promises on fuel cost savings. However, a Supreme Court ruling earlier this year said the FTC isn't able to seek redress for consumers under section 13(b) of the FTC Act. Therefore, the FTC filed a new administrative complaint alleging that FleetCor (FLT) and Clarke violated section 5 of the FTC Act, in the agency's efforts to recover money lost by consumers.
- "FleetCor, marketing under the 'Fuelman' brand name and through co-branded cards with businesses around the country, falsely told its business customers that they would save money, be protected from unauthorized charges, and have no set-up, transaction, or membership fees," the FTC said in a statement. "In reality, according to FleetCor’s own records, customers generally have not achieved the advertised per-gallon savings by using FleetCor’s cards."
- In FleetCor's (FLT) 10-Q filed on Aug. 9, the company said the FTC has proposed in October 2019 to resolve potential claims related to its advertising and marketing practices, principally in its U.S. direct fuel card business. The parties reached an impasse due to "unreasonable demands for redress made by the FTC," the company said.
- "At this time, in view of the complexity and ongoing nature of the matter, we are unable to estimate a reasonably possible loss or range of loss that we may incur to settle this matter or defend against the lawsuit brought by the FTC," the company said in the 10-Q.
