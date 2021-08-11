BHP should keep and dispose its fossil fuels, climate activist says
Aug. 11, 2021 9:56 AM ETBHP Group Limited (BHP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor22 Comments
- BHP says it will allow a vote on an activist proposal at its next shareholder meeting that calls on the company to abandon plans for selling down its fossil fuels assets and instead responsibly shut down the operations.
- The activist group wants BHP to wind down production in order to cut greenhouse gas emissions and focus on helping communities to find alternative jobs.
- "BHP remains in expansion mode," says Market Forces, which is comprised of ~100 small investors. "While the company's own analysis shows a rapid low-carbon transition makes good business sense, it is simply failing to align its strategy with this outcome."
- The move comes after BHP last week approved $800M in development spending on oil projects in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.