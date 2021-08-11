Grocery Outlet slides to 52-week low after underwhelming guidance

  • Grocery Outlet Holding (GO -12.0%) is down sharply after a slight Q2 revenue beat is overshadowed by disappointing guidance. The grocery store operator expects Q3 comparable store sales to be in the negative mid-single digits.
  • MKM Partners downgrades Grocery Outlet to a Neutral rating from Buy. "Absent a negative macro shock or channel shift via increased COVID case counts, we worry that Grocery Outlet's two-year stack comparable-store sales will continue to decelerate and profitability will be pressured," warns analyst Bill Kirk. The firm lowers its fair value estimate to $29 from $45.
  • D.A. Davidson lowers its price target on GO to $35 from $43. "We believe Grocery Outlet has a unique and compelling business with a long runway for growth for a concept that has a proven track record, however, this concept isn’t working as well post-Covid world," warns the firm.
  • Deutsche Bank clipped its price target on GO to $32 from $37 on what it calls a disappointing second-half outlook.
  • Shares of Grocery Outlet slid to a 52-week low earlier in the session.
