Pono Capital prices $100M initial offering

Aug. 11, 2021 10:22 AM ETBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Pono Capital (NASDAQ:PONO) prices its initial public offering of $100M, consisting of 10M units at $10.00 per unit.
  • Underwriters' 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.5M units.
  • The units will be listed on the Nasdaq and will begin trading tomorrow, Wednesday, August 11, 2021 under the ticker symbol "PONOU".
  • Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "PONO" and "PONOW," respectively.
  • The company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
