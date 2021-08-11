National CineMedia gains 1% on extended deals with nine exhibitors
Aug. 11, 2021 10:52 AM ETNational CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- In-theater advertising firm National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) is 1.2% higher after announcing it has signed a number of extended affiliate agreements with nine exhibitors.
- The deals will bring the company's Noovie pre-movie programming to more than 315 screens in 39 theaters.
- Earlier this year, National CineMedia added Harkins Theatres to its exhibitor list, adding more than 500 screens across 33 theater locations (in Arizona, California, Colorado and Oklahoma).
- With these exhibitors, National CineMedia represents six of the top 10 exhibitors in the country, and a majority of the top 25.
- An additional 198 screens in 20 theaters are expected to be live with the Noovie pre-show by the end of August.