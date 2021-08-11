National CineMedia gains 1% on extended deals with nine exhibitors

Aug. 11, 2021 10:52 AM ETNational CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

pop corn and on red armchair cinema
batuhan toker/iStock via Getty Images

  • In-theater advertising firm National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) is 1.2% higher after announcing it has signed a number of extended affiliate agreements with nine exhibitors.
  • The deals will bring the company's Noovie pre-movie programming to more than 315 screens in 39 theaters.
  • Earlier this year, National CineMedia added Harkins Theatres to its exhibitor list, adding more than 500 screens across 33 theater locations (in Arizona, California, Colorado and Oklahoma).
  • With these exhibitors, National CineMedia represents six of the top 10 exhibitors in the country, and a majority of the top 25.
  • An additional 198 screens in 20 theaters are expected to be live with the Noovie pre-show by the end of August.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.