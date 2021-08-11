PCTEL signs distribution deal with Master Electronics
Aug. 11, 2021 11:16 AM ETPCTEL, Inc. (PCTI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Wireless technology provider PCTEL (PCTI +0.8%) has signed a distribution deal with electronic components distributor Master Electronics.
- As part of the deal, Master Electronics will distribute PCTEL's diverse product portfolio, which includes purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions.
- Arnt Arvik, PCTEL’s Vice President & Chief Sales Officer, said, "This strategic alliance with Master Electronics will expand our antenna business in the Industrial IoT market. PCTEL’s high performance and robust antenna portfolio designed to deliver continuous wireless connectivity and Master Electronics’ strong relationships, responsive service and added value are the right combination to drive success."
- PCTEL reported its Q2 results earlier this week, with EPS and revenue both beating estimates.