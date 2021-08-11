Terumo and PhotonPharma ink collaboration agreement to develop Innocell cancer therapy

Cancer cells vis
koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

  • Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies (OTCPK:TRUMY) and PhotonPharma have established a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for collaboration to develop Innocell, a novel tumor specific immunotherapy for solid tumors.
  • The collaboration focuses on the development, regulatory approval and future commercialization of PhotonPharma's Innocell vaccine.
  • The initial agreement authorizes PhotonPharma to reference the Device Master File (DMF) on record with the FDA for the Mirasol system.
  • Additionally, Terumo will supply Mirasol illuminators and single-use sets for the immunotherapy preparation process used in the clinical trial.
  • PhotonPharma is currently preparing an Investigational New Drug (IND) submission related to a phase I clinical trial targeting triple-negative breast cancer.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.