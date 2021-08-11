Terumo and PhotonPharma ink collaboration agreement to develop Innocell cancer therapy
Aug. 11, 2021 11:18 AM ETTerumo Corporation (TRUMY)By: SA News Team
- Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies (OTCPK:TRUMY) and PhotonPharma have established a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for collaboration to develop Innocell, a novel tumor specific immunotherapy for solid tumors.
- The collaboration focuses on the development, regulatory approval and future commercialization of PhotonPharma's Innocell vaccine.
- The initial agreement authorizes PhotonPharma to reference the Device Master File (DMF) on record with the FDA for the Mirasol system.
- Additionally, Terumo will supply Mirasol illuminators and single-use sets for the immunotherapy preparation process used in the clinical trial.
- PhotonPharma is currently preparing an Investigational New Drug (IND) submission related to a phase I clinical trial targeting triple-negative breast cancer.