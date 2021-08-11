Borqs Technologies collaborates with Zippie in blockchain payments
- Borqs Technologies (BRQS +3.0%) signs an agreement with Zippie, a blockchain application and payment platform company headquartered in Singapore.
- It will jointly develop solutions for IoT autonomous payments to service the rising demand for digital currency transactions.
- Zippie is a pioneer in the Web3.0 payment platform using blockchain technology.
- By the end of 2021, the Zippie payment system is expected to be connected to 1.3B mobile wallets and 3B bank accounts globally.
- Both companies will jointly develop and promote blockchain IoT autonomous payment solutions, where Borqs will focus on the IoT device and Zippie will be responsible for the backend payment gateway.
