Borqs Technologies collaborates with Zippie in blockchain payments

Aug. 11, 2021 11:22 AM ETBRQSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Borqs Technologies (BRQS +3.0%) signs an agreement with Zippie, a blockchain application and payment platform company headquartered in Singapore.
  • It will jointly develop solutions for IoT autonomous payments to service the rising demand for digital currency transactions.
  • Zippie is a pioneer in the Web3.0 payment platform using blockchain technology.
  • By the end of 2021, the Zippie payment system is expected to be connected to 1.3B mobile wallets and 3B bank accounts globally.
  • Both companies will jointly develop and promote blockchain IoT autonomous payment solutions, where Borqs will focus on the IoT device and Zippie will be responsible for the backend payment gateway.
  • Last month, 'Borqs stock rallies on joint venture with Chinese government for 5G park'
