Coherent Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 11, 2021 5:35 PM ETCoherent, Inc. (COHR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, August 12th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.65 (+217.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $370.99M (+24.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, COHR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.