ONE Group Hospitality stock jumps after record operating margin
Aug. 11, 2021 12:18 PM ETThe ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (STKS)By: SA News Team
- ONE Group Hospitality (STKS +12.3%) shares are up after the company beat earnings expectations and GAAP revenues increased 324.6% Y/Y.
- Operating profit margin was a record high 22.6%, up sequentially from the first quarter mark of 18.8%
- The company opened 6 new venues so far this year and all are performing at or above expectations. ONE Group plans to open a total of 13 new locations in 2021 and 2022.
- Executives said that all locations were operating at capacity "for all intents and purposes," with some minor social distancing restrictions.
- Pricing agreements with vendors allowed the restaurant to weather rising beef and other ingredient costs. The agreements are in place "for pretty much the rest of the year."
- "We continue to experience industry leading same-store sales improvements, which for the second quarter resulted in an increase of 38% when compared to 2019," said CEO Manny Hilario.
