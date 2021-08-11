ONE Group Hospitality stock jumps after record operating margin

  • ONE Group Hospitality (STKS +12.3%) shares are up after the company beat earnings expectations and GAAP revenues increased 324.6% Y/Y.
  • Operating profit margin was a record high 22.6%, up sequentially from the first quarter mark of 18.8%
  • The company opened 6 new venues so far this year and all are performing at or above expectations. ONE Group plans to open a total of 13 new locations in 2021 and 2022.
  • Executives said that all locations were operating at capacity "for all intents and purposes," with some minor social distancing restrictions.
  • Pricing agreements with vendors allowed the restaurant to weather rising beef and other ingredient costs. The agreements are in place "for pretty much the rest of the year."
  • "We continue to experience industry leading same-store sales improvements, which for the second quarter resulted in an increase of 38% when compared to 2019," said CEO Manny Hilario.
  • Read about how staffing issues are affecting chain and independent restaurants differently here.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.