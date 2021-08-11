GrowGeneration Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 11, 2021 12:42 PM ETGrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (+116.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $110.64M (+154.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, GRWG has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The stock has dropped 2.83% following Q1 earnings release on May.12.
- YTD the company's shares have gained more than 7.01% in value.
- The SA Quant rating on GRWG is Neutral, while the Wall St. average rating is Very Bullish.
- Recent news, GrowGeneration to buy Michigan-based hydroponic garden centers company HGS Hydro
- Peer news: Tilray surges higher following strong Q4 earnings as rest of cannabis sector follows