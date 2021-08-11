Middleby Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 11, 2021 12:44 PM ETThe Middleby Corporation (MIDD)By: SA News Team
- Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 12th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.08 (+278.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $808.61M (+71.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MIDD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.