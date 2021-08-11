Madison Square Garden Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 11, 2021 12:45 PM ETMadison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 12th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.55 (+83.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $120.21M (+1827.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MSGS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.