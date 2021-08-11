Fundstrat's Thomas Lee: The Fed could change everything, but will likely stay accommodative

Aug. 11, 2021 1:15 PM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor1 Comment

Blue Financial Graph Background - Stock Market and Finance Concept
MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

  • Thomas Lee, founder and head of research at Fundstrat, said Wednesday that a more hawkish stance by the Federal Reserve could endanger the "everything rally" that he predicted earlier in the week.
  • "The Fed could change everything," Lee told CNBC, though he still sees "a lot of pieces in place" for a rally into the end of September.
  • "If the Fed does turn hawkish, has a hawkish surprise, then the window in October is potentially some sort of pullback," he said.
  • However, Lee said that the Delta variant would likely force the central bank to hold off on removing its current stimulus from the market.
  • The Fundstrat head of research pointed to Wednesday's session as a key to a near-term rally, saying that certain technical indicators made the day a fulcrum for the next potential move.
  • "Unless a sell-off starts [Wednesday], there's a larger trend underway ... and this larger trend is actually a big risk rally," he said.
  • For more on Wednesday's action in the stock market, check out SA's in-depth equity commentary.
