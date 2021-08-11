What to expect from Airbnb's Q2 earnings?
Aug. 11, 2021 3:00 AM ETAirbnb, Inc. (ABNB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 12th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.23 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.27B.
- Analysts expect gross booking value of $11.19B.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 24 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Airbnb reported gross booking value of $10.3B in Q1 compared with the consensus mark of $7.47B and $5.91B in Q4. Revenue for the quarter came in ahead of expectations, but the company posted a wider-than-anticipated loss. In Q2, the company expects gross bookings to exceed the 2019 level.
- In late May, Airbnb announced over 100 platform upgrades in anticipation of "what it called the biggest travel rebound in a century." At that time, BofA said that it is encouraged by the "timely comprehensive" platform updates from Airbnb and sees them helping the company capture outsized benefit over the next 12 months from international travel recovery as it bounce back.
- ABNB has been subject to two analyst upgrades in the recent past, with BTIG upgrading the stock from "Neutral" to "Buy" and Gordon Haskett upgrading its rating from "Underperform" to "Buy." BTIG analyst Jake Fuller sees an attractive entry point for investors with Delta COVID variant uncertainty hitting the share price lately. Meanwhile, Gordon Haskett's analyst Robert Mollins says digital engagement trends have materially improved for Airbnb and points to strong vaccination rates in Europe.
- However, a recent analysis by an SA contributor has suggested that Airbnb has been trading significantly above the estimated fair value. Another SA contributor was also recently bearish on ABNB, citing its steep valuation and over-optimistic growth prospects. Airbnb is expected to announce 40% quarter-on-quarter growth in sales in Q2 but no profitability is in sight.