Pretium Resources Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

Aug. 11, 2021 5:35 PM ETPretium Resources Inc. (PVG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 12th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (-46.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $143.37M (-13.9% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, PVG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
  • In Q1, Pretium Resources reported revenue of $142.43M (+12.5% Y/Y) and net earnings of $26.6M. Production was consistent with 85,795 ounces of gold produced in 1Q21, compared to 82,888 ounces in 1Q20.
  • While the company had a decent Q1 despite COVID-19 related headwinds, Q2 is expected to be softer with lower than anticipated grades in some stopes developed during the first quarter.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.