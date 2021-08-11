Pretium Resources Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 11, 2021 5:35 PM ETPretium Resources Inc. (PVG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 12th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (-46.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $143.37M (-13.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PVG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
- In Q1, Pretium Resources reported revenue of $142.43M (+12.5% Y/Y) and net earnings of $26.6M. Production was consistent with 85,795 ounces of gold produced in 1Q21, compared to 82,888 ounces in 1Q20.
- While the company had a decent Q1 despite COVID-19 related headwinds, Q2 is expected to be softer with lower than anticipated grades in some stopes developed during the first quarter.