Algonquin Power & Utilities Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 11, 2021 5:35 PM ETAlgonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)By: SA News Team4 Comments
- Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 12th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (+44.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $463.21M (+34.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AQN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
- The SA Quant rating on AQN is Neutral, while the average Wall St. Analysts rating is Bullish.
- "Valuation of AQN is harder than it looks. AQN is at the higher end of the traditional PE ratio metric when compared against the pure regulated utilities," writes Seeking Alpha contributor Trapping Value in his Neutral article.