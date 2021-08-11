Viavi Solutions Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
- Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 12th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (-17.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $300.81M (-4.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VIAV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- Recently, VIAVI had raised its offer for EXFO to $459 million.
- In July, Viavi shares fell over 2% after JPMorgan downgraded on lack of M&A.
- The SA Quant rating on VIAV is Neutral, while the average Wall St. Analysts rating is Very Bullish.