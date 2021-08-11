Stable Road set to combine with space player Momentus after shareholder vote
Aug. 11, 2021 2:00 PM ETMomentus Inc. (MNTS)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Shareholders with Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC -2.6%) approved the proposed business combination with Momentus at a special meeting today. The approval percentage came in at 97% with 55% of the total outstanding shares recording a vote.
- The combined company will retain the Momentus name and shares are expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the new symbol MNTS on August 13.
- Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that plans to offer in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads and in-orbit services. The company believes it can make new ways of operating in space possible with its planned in-space transfer and service vehicles that will be powered by an innovative water plasma-based propulsion system that is under development.
