U.S. government deficit continues to narrow at $2.54T YTD
Aug. 11, 2021 3:23 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor29 Comments
- The U.S. government spent $302B more than it brought in in July, bringing the fiscal year-to-date deficit to $2.54T, according to the Treasury Department's monthly statement.
- This narrows from the FY2020 YTD deficit of $2.81T.
- Government outlays for the month of July were $564.1B and total receipts were $262B.
- Spent $185M on emergency rental assistance, bringing the fiscal YTD total gross outlays to $33.01B.
- Under the Department of Labor, total Unemployment Trust Fund gross outlays of $13.8B in July brings the FY2021 YTD number to $205.1B vs. gross outlays of $141.8B in the same period in the prior year.
