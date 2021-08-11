U.S. government deficit continues to narrow at $2.54T YTD

  • The U.S. government spent $302B more than it brought in in July, bringing the fiscal year-to-date deficit to $2.54T, according to the Treasury Department's monthly statement.
  • This narrows from the FY2020 YTD deficit of $2.81T.
  • Government outlays for the month of July were $564.1B and total receipts were $262B.
  • Spent $185M on emergency rental assistance, bringing the fiscal YTD total gross outlays to $33.01B.
  • Under the Department of Labor, total Unemployment Trust Fund gross outlays of $13.8B in July brings the FY2021 YTD number to $205.1B vs. gross outlays of $141.8B in the same period in the prior year.
