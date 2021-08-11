Senators look to break 'ironclad grip' Google and Apple have on app stores

Aug. 11, 2021 3:17 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)GOOG, GOOGLBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor125 Comments

Apple Inc Logo in Brushed Metal Store Facade
PeskyMonkey/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) said Wednesday that a proposed bill aimed at antitrust practices in app stores will encourage innovation and create a more competitive market.
  • Blumenthal told CNBC that the legislation was designed to "break the ironclad grip" Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) have on the app store sector.
  • Speaking in the same CNBC interview, Blackburn argued that a more diverse environment for apps will help smaller companies find funding and ultimately lead to more breakthroughs in the industry.
  • "You are slowing down innovation. ... You are making it more difficult for these [app developers] to get funding," she said of the current structure of the app store market.
  • The bipartisan proposal, called the Open App Markets Act, contains provisions like a prohibition on requiring companies to use proprietary in-app payment systems and would require the option of third-party app stores.
  • Blumenthal and Blackburn were co-sponsors of the bill, along with U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.).
  • Blumenthal contended that the bill would allow third-party apps to appear on Apple's (AAPL) and Google's (GOOG)(GOOGL) platforms "without these exploitative fees and without intimidation."
  • "This world would be a lot more hospitable to innovation and invention," he said.
