Brookfield Asset Management Q2 Earnings Preview
Aug. 11, 2021 3:15 PM ETBrookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 12th, before market open.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.67 (-8.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.74B (-47.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BAM has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.