Wheaton Precious Metals Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 11, 2021 5:35 PM ETWheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 12th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (+68.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $328.21M (+32.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WPM has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.