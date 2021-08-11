Pan Am Silver surges after hiking dividend, expecting improving free cash flow

  • Pan American Silver (PAAS +4.9%) bounces off 52-week lows to trade sharply higher after the miner increased its quarterly dividend despite missing Q2 estimates.
  • Pan Am shares had been falling for weeks, finally bottoming out earlier today at $24.95 before rallying.
  • The company cited its strong financial position and expectation for improving free cash flow over the rest of the year for its third dividend hike in the past 18 months.
  • Q2 silver production surged 61% from the year-ago quarter to 4.48M oz., while gold output jumped 47% to 142.3K oz.
  • For the full year, the company reaffirms guidance for metal production, cash costs and all-in sustaining costs.
  • Also, the miner estimates its proven and probable mineral reserves contain 529M oz. of silver and 4.2M oz. of gold.
  • Pan American says its overall exploration activities for the year were reduced by roughly half due to COVID-19 restrictions in Latin America.
