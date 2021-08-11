Eliem Therapeutics stock soars for second straight post-IPO session, up 65% in two days (update)
Aug. 11, 2021 3:45 PM ETEliem Therapeutics, Inc. (ELYM)By: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) rallied more than 40% intraday Wednesday in its second strong post-IPO session, triggering a brief trading halt and taking the stock up as much as 83.1% just days after its IPO appeared to price poorly.
- ELYM traded as high as $22.89 before pulling back some to close at $20.63, up 29.8% on the session and 65% from Monday’s $12.50-a-share IPO pricing.
- The Nasdaq halted trading in the stock for five minutes at about 12:30 p.m. ET due to volatility.
- Eliem’s initial public offering had priced well below the $17-$19/share range that the company originally expected, but the stock took off as soon as shares began trading on Tuesday.
- ELYM rose more than 55% intraday during Tuesday’s session before calming down to end at $15.90, up 27.2% from the IPO price. However, the stock resumed its rally on Wednesday.
- Eliem (ELYM) is developing pharmaceuticals to treat pain, depression and seizures. Its two leading drug candidates are in or will soon enter Phase 2a clinical trials.
- Seeking Alpha’s Donovan Jones recently did a deep dive into the stock and concluded that “for patient life-science investors, the IPO is worth consideration.”