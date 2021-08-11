Biodesix shares fall 25% a day after posting Q2 earnings miss

  • Biodesix shares fall (BDSX -25.7%) a day after reporting second-quarter results that missed Wall Street estimates, and provided a cash position update.
  • The company's quarterly revenue nearly tripled to $11.9M, but fell short of estimates by $9.25M.
  • Biodesix also reported net loss than widened to $11.4M from $8.27M in the same period last year.
  • The company recorded cash and cash equivalents of $56.3M as of June 30, 2021.
  • Core lung diagnostic revenue more than doubled YOY to $4.8M, driven by the performance of its Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT products.
  • "We expect growth in core lung diagnostic testing to continue through 2021 driven by the U.S.’s emergence from the pandemic, productivity from our growing salesforce...," CEO Scott Hutton said.
  • COVID-19 testing revenue went up 345% to $6.1M, while Services revenue increased 76% to $1M.
  • The company also highlighted the acceleration of the Launch of its 72-hour liquid NGS test to early first quarter of 2022.
