Rani Therapeutics climbs to set another record intraday gain

  • After a rise of over 10% on Tuesday, Rani Therapeutics (RANI +45.5%) has so far increased nearly half of its market capitalization on Wednesday to record another record intraday gain since its IPO in July.
  • Over seven million Rani (NASDAQ:RANI) shares have changed hands, indicating nearly 32 times the daily average.
  • San Jose, California-based company went public on July 30, expecting to raise ~$73.3M in gross proceeds with the sale of ~6.7M shares at an IPO price of $11 apiece. Despite over 80% gain since then, the shares closed ~2.3% lower on the first day of trading.
  • Rani (RANI), a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on orally administered biologics had “no visible short-term catalyst,” Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones wrote in a neutral thesis before its IPO.
