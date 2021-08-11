FDA grants orphan drug status to C4 Therapeutics' multiple myeloma treatment CFT7455
Aug. 11, 2021 4:06 PM ETC4 Therapeutics, Inc. (CCCC)By: SA News Team
- C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) announces that the U.S. FDA has granted orphan drug designation (ODD) to CFT7455 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
- CFT7455 is an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader targeting IKZF1/3 for the treatment of multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
- The FDA’s Office of Orphan Products Development grants orphan designation status to drugs and biologics that are intended for the safe and effective treatment, diagnosis or prevention of rare diseases, or conditions that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S.
- The status provides certain benefits, including financial incentives, to support clinical development and the potential for up to seven years of market exclusivity in the U.S. upon regulatory approval.