Opendoor Technologies EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue
Aug. 11, 2021 4:07 PM ETOpendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.24 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $1.2B (+59% Q/Q) beats by $110M.
- Shares +6.8%.
- Press Release
- Expanded to 39 markets at the end of 2Q21 with 12 new market launches
- Purchased 8,494 homes, up 136% versus 1Q21
- Grew inventory balance to $2.7 billion, up 224% versus 1Q21
- Ended the quarter with contracts to acquire 8,158 homes, representing $3.0 billion in value
- Outlook:
- 3Q21 revenue guidance of $1.8 billion - $1.9 billion vs. $1.62B consensus.
- 3Q21 adjusted EBITDA1 guidance of $15 million - $25 million