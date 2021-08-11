Opendoor Technologies EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue

  • Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.24 beats by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $1.2B (+59% Q/Q) beats by $110M.
  • Shares +6.8%.
  • Press Release
  • Expanded to 39 markets at the end of 2Q21 with 12 new market launches
  • Purchased 8,494 homes, up 136% versus 1Q21
  • Grew inventory balance to $2.7 billion, up 224% versus 1Q21
  • Ended the quarter with contracts to acquire 8,158 homes, representing $3.0 billion in value
  • Outlook:
  • 3Q21 revenue guidance of $1.8 billion - $1.9 billion vs. $1.62B consensus.
  • 3Q21 adjusted EBITDA1 guidance of $15 million - $25 million
