Array Technologies under pressure on $500M capital commitment from Blackstone

Aug. 11, 2021 4:13 PM ETArray Technologies, Inc. (ARRY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor11 Comments
  • Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) trades 7.4% down after hours on entering into an agreement to sell up to $500M of perpetual preferred stock to private equity funds managed by Blackstone Energy Partners.
  • Under agreement terms, Array will sell $350M of perpetual preferred stock to Blackstone at the initial closing and, at the company's option, up to an additional $150M of perpetual preferred stock at any time prior to June 30, 2023.
  • The perpetual preferred stock will be entitled to cash dividends at a rate of 5.75% annually and subject to regulatory approvals, Blackstone will receive 7.88M shares of Array common stock representing ~5.8% of shares outstanding.
  • Proceeds to be used for repaying existing indebtedness and fund growth initiatives.
