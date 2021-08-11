Array Technologies under pressure on $500M capital commitment from Blackstone
Aug. 11, 2021 Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY)
- Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) trades 7.4% down after hours on entering into an agreement to sell up to $500M of perpetual preferred stock to private equity funds managed by Blackstone Energy Partners.
- Under agreement terms, Array will sell $350M of perpetual preferred stock to Blackstone at the initial closing and, at the company's option, up to an additional $150M of perpetual preferred stock at any time prior to June 30, 2023.
- The perpetual preferred stock will be entitled to cash dividends at a rate of 5.75% annually and subject to regulatory approvals, Blackstone will receive 7.88M shares of Array common stock representing ~5.8% of shares outstanding.
- Proceeds to be used for repaying existing indebtedness and fund growth initiatives.