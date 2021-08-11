FDA grants Fast Track status to Turning Point's repotrectinib in lung cancer indication
Aug. 11, 2021 4:20 PM ETTurning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (TPTX)By: SA News Team
- Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) announces that the U.S. FDA has granted the company's lead drug candidate repotrectinib a Fast Track designation in lung cancer indication.
- The status was granted for the treatment of patients with ROS1-positive advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have been previously treated with one prior ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) and who have not received prior platinum-based chemotherapy.
- The latest regulatory designation from the FDA is the sixth for repotrectinib.
- Fast-Track is an FDA program intended to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drug candidates to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need.
- A drug candidate that receives Fast-Track status may be eligible for accelerated approval and priority review and more frequent written communication with the FDA, among other things.
- The agency had granted repotrectinib a Fast Track status for treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors that have an NTRK gene fusion, in August last year.