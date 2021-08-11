Robinhood to use Say technology for earnings call Q&A
Aug. 11, 2021 4:58 PM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) shareholders will be able to submit questions for the fintech's earnings call using the Q&A platform developed by Say Technology, a company that Robinhood agreed yesterday to purchase for $140M.
- The earnings call takes place on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 5:00 PM ET. Shareholders can submit questions starting Aug. 11 at 4:30 PM ET and submit and upvote questions until Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET.
- The fintech said the process is part of the company's mission to democratize finance.
