Franco-Nevada EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue
Aug. 11, 2021 5:04 PM ETFranco-Nevada Corporation (FNV)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.96 beats by $0.02; GAAP EPS of $0.92 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $347.1M (+77.6% Y/Y) beats by $9.89M.
- Franco-Nevada now anticipates GEO sales for FY2021 to be near the higher end of the previously announced guidance and has revised the GEOs sold guidance range to 590K to 615K GEOs. Energy revenue guidance is now expected to range from $155M to $170M, an increase from the prior range of $115M to $135M.
- Commodity prices used in revised guidance are the following: $1,800/oz Au, $25.00/oz Ag, $1,000/oz Pt, $2,700/oz Pd, $150/t Fe 65% CFR China, $60/barrel WTI and $2.75/mcf Henry Hub.