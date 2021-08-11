Carvana to invest $126M in Root as part of partnership, Root shares climb
Aug. 11, 2021
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock jumps 22% in after-hours trading after announcing an exclusive partnership to develop integrated auto insurance solutions for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA), the online car buying platform.
- Carvana (CVNA) gain 1.7%.
- Under the terms of the investment agreement, Carvana (CVNA) will invest ~$126M of primary capital in Root (ROOT) in a convertible preferred security, convertible at $9.00 per share into 14M class A ROOT shares, or an ownership interest of ~5% on a fully diluted basis.
- The investment agreement also provides Carvana (CVNA) with warrants for Class A shares in Root (ROOT) that are linked to the performance of the commercial partnership.
- In June, Root (ROOT) expanded into Wisconsin.