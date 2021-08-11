Carvana to invest $126M in Root as part of partnership, Root shares climb

Aug. 11, 2021 5:14 PM ETRoot, Inc. (ROOT), CVNABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor15 Comments

Carvana used car vending machine. Carvana is an online only preowned and used car dealership VI
jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock jumps 22% in after-hours trading after announcing an exclusive partnership to develop integrated auto insurance solutions for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA), the online car buying platform.
  • Carvana (CVNA) gain 1.7%.
  • Under the terms of the investment agreement, Carvana (CVNA) will invest ~$126M of primary capital in Root (ROOT) in a convertible preferred security, convertible at $9.00 per share into 14M class A ROOT shares, or an ownership interest of ~5% on a fully diluted basis.
  • The investment agreement also provides Carvana (CVNA) with warrants for Class A shares in Root (ROOT) that are linked to the performance of the commercial partnership.
  • In June, Root (ROOT) expanded into Wisconsin.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.