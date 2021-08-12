Radian Group declares $0.14 dividend; boosts share buyback by $200 million
Aug. 11, 2021 11:03 PM ETRadian Group Inc. (RDN)By: SA News Team
- Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) declares $0.14/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 2.37%
- Payable Sept. 2; for shareholders of record Aug. 23; ex-div Aug. 20.
- In addition, the Board of Directors has approved a $200 million increase to its share repurchase authorization, which has approximately $37 million remaining under the existing plan.
- he Board also approved an extension to its share repurchase program from the end of this month to August 31, 2022.