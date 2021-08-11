Rox Financial planning REIT IPOs to invest in sites leased to Amazon, Nike and Walgreens
- Rox Financial LP hopes to rejigger a planned IPO for its Series A REIT (AMZL) (ROXA), which aimed to buy warehouses leased to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) but didn’t attract sufficient institutional investment to go forward, Seeking Alpha has learned.
- A source close to the situation added that Rox also intends to launch similar "single-tenant" real estate investment trusts focusing on facilities leased to Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA).
- "The [plan] is still have single-tenant REITs so investors can pick the tenant instead of a portfolio of properties that are managed by a manager" – sort of like picking a single stock instead of an actively managed mutual fund, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
- Rox withdrew plans Tuesday to stage an IPO for its Series A REIT, which had aimed to raise as much as $95.2M to buy a 146,000-square-foot last-mile delivery facility leased to Amazon in Oakley, Calif., near San Francisco.
- The REIT would have also had an option to buy two other nearby buildings that Amazon plans to rent, while management aimed to potentially purchase Amazon-leased facilities in other locations as well.
- "Logistics facilities leased by [Amazon] are a material part of the U.S. industrial commercial real estate market, and we believe a curated portfolio of these properties should deliver an attractive risk-adjusted return that would appeal to investors seeking modest but consistent increases in distributions and potential for asset value appreciation," Rox wrote in the REIT’s revised S-11 filing.
- NorthPoint Development LLC, a major building firm that currently owns the Oakley site, planned to buy 500,000 shares of the REIT in a private placement. Rox intended to purchase 200,000 shares through a private placement as well.
- However, the source familiar with the offering told Seeking Alpha that while the concept "got a good amount of retail demand," it didn’t attract sufficient institutional interest.
- "There was good 'buzz' about [the REIT], but it was too small for institutional investors and too big for retail ones," the person said.
- The source said Rox now plans to revive the IPO as early as September, but make the REIT larger and more attractive to institutional investors by having more than one Amazon-leased property in the initial mix.
- The person added that Rox is working with major real estate firm Wharton Properties to launch a Nike-themed REIT, as well as with developer Flag Luxury Group to create a portfolio of properties leased to Walgreens.
- "That’s the way ... to bring these REITs to market -- in conjunction with real-estate ownership [firms]," the person said.
Still, Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones is skeptical about the concept, writing recently that the Amazon-themed REIT’s “early stage of development, exposure to one powerful customer and low projected distribution yield are negatives.”