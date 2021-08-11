California may face severe grid shortfalls that could mean more oil, gas use
- California faces potential energy shortfalls of up to 3,500 MW - ~2.6M households worth of electricity supply - in the coming weeks and as much as 5,000 MW next summer in extreme weather conditions like this summer's heat waves and drought, the state's Public Utilities Commission says.
- Gov. Gavin Newsom would need to fill the gap in part by using more fossil fuels, allowing industrial energy users to run on diesel generators and engines, according to an emergency proclamation.
- The extreme drought has cut 1,000 MW of hydroelectric power capacity, wildfires have threatened transmission lines that bring in power from other states, and a fire at a gas plant took a 300 MW chunk out of supply, all of which has made this year's supply shortfall worse than expected.
- Then utilities PG&E (NYSE:PCG) and San Diego Gas & Electric (NYSE:SRE) warned the PUC about delays in several battery projects planned for storing wind and solar energy for peak demand periods.
- California's conundrum shows "the challenges electricity grids face by moving away from natural gas and coal power while incorporating large amounts of wind and solar energy that only run when the wind is blowing or the sun is shining," Reuters' Nichola Groom writes.
- Meanwhile, the currently raging Dixie fire has become California's second largest wildfire ever.