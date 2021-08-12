OneMain Holdings upsized secondary offering to 7M shares

  • OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) has priced its upsized public offering of 7M shares of the Company’s common stock (from 6M) by an entity managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management (selling stockholder).
  • Underwriter's over-allotment is an additional 1.05M shares.
  • Closing date is August 16.
  • The Company is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the offering.
  • Barclays is acting as sole underwriter for the offering.
  • Shares down 2.4% after-hours. Yesterday's close was $59.70.
  • Previously (Aug. 11): OneMain launches 6M shares in secondary stock offering
