FDA approves Merck's Keytruda/Lenvima combo for renal cell carcinoma
Aug. 12, 2021
- Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Eisai announce that the FDA has approved the combination of Keytruda plus Lenvima, the orally available multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor discovered by Eisai, for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
- The approval is based on results from Phase 3 CLEAR (Study 307)/KEYNOTE-581 trial, in which Keytruda plus Lenvima demonstrated statistically significant improvements versus sunitinib in the efficacy outcome measures of progression-free survival, overall survival and confirmed objective response rate.
- This approval was reviewed under the FDA’s Real-Time Oncology Review pilot program, which aims to improve the efficiency of the review process for applications to ensure early treatment.