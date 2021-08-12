AEGON reports Q2 results

Aug. 12, 2021 3:47 AM ETAegon N.V. (AEG)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • AEGON (NYSE:AEG): Q2 net profit of €849M compared to net loss of €1.07B for the year-earlier period.
  • The company announced an increase in its interim dividend by €0.02 to €0.08 per common share, reflecting its steady progress made in strategic priorities and financial targets.
  • All segments contribute to the increase of the operating result by 62% compared with Q2 2020 to €562M, driven by expense savings, increased fees due to higher equity markets, and a normalization of claims experience in the U.S.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.