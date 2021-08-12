AEGON reports Q2 results
- AEGON (NYSE:AEG): Q2 net profit of €849M compared to net loss of €1.07B for the year-earlier period.
- The company announced an increase in its interim dividend by €0.02 to €0.08 per common share, reflecting its steady progress made in strategic priorities and financial targets.
- All segments contribute to the increase of the operating result by 62% compared with Q2 2020 to €562M, driven by expense savings, increased fees due to higher equity markets, and a normalization of claims experience in the U.S.
- Press Release