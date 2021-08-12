European shares mixed; U.K. economy grew by 1% in June
Aug. 12, 2021 4:12 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- London -0.23%. Shares edge lower dragged down by energy stocks.
- U.K. June monthly GDP grew by a stronger-than-expected 1% compared to forecast of 0.8% rise, prior +0.6%.
- A preliminary estimate of Q2 GDP showed growth of 22.2% Y/Y and +4.8% Q/Q, both in-line with expectations despite of the nationwide lockdown.
- Business investment +2.4% Q/Q compared to prior month's reading of -10.7%.
- Germany +0.06%.
- France +0.07%.
- In bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 1.34%.
- Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.46%.
- Britain’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.57%.